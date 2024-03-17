Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 31,090 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,173,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.78% of Republic Services worth $2,589,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $186.31 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.69 and a twelve month high of $192.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.54. The company has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

