Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT opened at $265.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $271.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.20.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

