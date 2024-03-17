Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €42.60 ($46.81) and last traded at €42.25 ($46.43). Approximately 24,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 33,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.00 ($46.15).

Vossloh Stock Down 2.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €41.10 and its 200-day moving average price is €40.16. The stock has a market cap of $725.23 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Vossloh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vossloh AG offers rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for heavy-haul and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.