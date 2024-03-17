Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stake Raised by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $8,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $266.86 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $160.41 and a 1-year high of $272.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.47 and its 200-day moving average is $223.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,017 shares of company stock worth $3,344,741 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VMC

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.