Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Hits New 12-Month High at $231.95

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$231.95 and last traded at C$231.53, with a volume of 1456450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$229.03.

WCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$169.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. ATB Capital downgraded shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$200.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$141.00 to C$146.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$192.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$215.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$197.47. The firm has a market cap of C$59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.47 by C$0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of C$2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.76 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 8.771735 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Michael Cloninger sold 3,746 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.21, for a total value of C$637,613.03. Also, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.79, for a total value of C$337,589.80. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,123 shares of company stock worth $3,788,645. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

