WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Trading Up 4.8%

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK – Get Free Report) was up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €1.97 ($2.16) and last traded at €1.97 ($2.16). Approximately 2,011 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.88 ($2.07).

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Stock Up 4.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $296.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 12.49.

About WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz

(Get Free Report)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.