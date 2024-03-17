Wellington Management Group LLP Has $126.01 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,706,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 464,131 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.56% of CBRE Group worth $126,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE opened at $93.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.52. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $96.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

