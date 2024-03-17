Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,306,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,792 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.05% of Ball worth $164,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ball by 66.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $139,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $62,202,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ball by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Ball by 146.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,470,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,730,000 after acquiring an additional 874,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $64.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.79. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on BALL. TheStreet upgraded Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

