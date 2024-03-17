Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $152.47 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 890,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.7% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $152,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,288,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,084 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,396,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,589,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Shares of AAPL opened at $172.62 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.64 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

