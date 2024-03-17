Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,789 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Western Digital by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,587,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,628,000 after buying an additional 443,903 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Western Digital by 24.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Western Digital by 3.8% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 112,535 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 22.0% during the third quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 318,378 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,528,000 after buying an additional 57,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Western Digital stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.95. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $65.92.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

