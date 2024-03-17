Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) EVP Sells $17,629.00 in Stock

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $17,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,679. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Stock Performance

Westlake stock opened at $146.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.66. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $103.09 and a 1-year high of $147.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Westlake by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WLK

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.