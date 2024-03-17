WNS (NYSE:WNS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $51.81

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $51.81 and last traded at $52.40, with a volume of 1057758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

WNS Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.21 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 21.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in WNS by 86.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 741,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,783,000 after buying an additional 342,922 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 19.7% in the third quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 78,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in WNS by 14.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 994,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,064,000 after buying an additional 122,576 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WNS in the third quarter valued at about $5,081,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WNS by 36.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,298,000 after buying an additional 544,328 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

