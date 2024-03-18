1,347 Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $185.28 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $186.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.90.

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

