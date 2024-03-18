1,522 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Bought by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $568,799.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,481 shares of company stock worth $5,114,624 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MTB shares. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.71.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $140.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.37. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $148.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

