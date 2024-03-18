17 Education & Technology Group (YQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th.

17 Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

YQ opened at $2.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. 17 Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $7.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 17 Education & Technology Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group by 30.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 21,624 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. It also offers other educational products and services, including membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services.

