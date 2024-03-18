27,365 Shares in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Bought by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 104.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 73,629 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $20.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.38. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $20.86.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

