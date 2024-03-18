3,350 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Acquired by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,350 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Get Masco alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the second quarter worth $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Masco by 270.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Masco in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.92.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Up 0.3 %

MAS stock opened at $74.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $78.29.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.93%.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.