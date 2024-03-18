426 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,248,000 after acquiring an additional 44,141 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 95,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,291,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,081,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 885,549 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $341,477,000 after buying an additional 139,637 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $529,756,000 after buying an additional 137,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $464.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $466.08 and a 200-day moving average of $440.44. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.14 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on LULU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.03.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

