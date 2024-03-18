426 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BNP Paribas cut Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.03.

LULU stock opened at $464.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $466.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.44. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $289.14 and a one year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

