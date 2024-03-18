AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Short Interest Down 6.0% in February

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 628,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 668,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 2.3% during the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,969,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 66,522 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 22.2% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,322,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AC Immune in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 19.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU opened at $3.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $5.14.

AC Immune ( NASDAQ:ACIU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

