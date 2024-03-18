Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Update

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the February 14th total of 10,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 270,588 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 207,059 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.
