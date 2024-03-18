Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Update

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the February 14th total of 10,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ACOR opened at $12.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.41. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 270,588 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 207,059 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

