Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 394,600 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the February 14th total of 372,700 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRV. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 1,281.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Acrivon Therapeutics Trading Up 22.1 %

Shares of ACRV stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78. The company has a market cap of $137.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.70. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $23.16.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

