Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the February 14th total of 3,120,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 577,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adeia

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADEA. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Adeia by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,052,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 194,187 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Adeia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Adeia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Adeia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Adeia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADEA opened at $11.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Adeia has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Adeia Announces Dividend

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Adeia had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $86.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adeia will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Adeia in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

