AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) Short Interest Up 7.0% in February

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 522,300 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the February 14th total of 488,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 226,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

ADTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on AdTheorent in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on AdTheorent from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of ADTH stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. AdTheorent has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $285.02 million, a P/E ratio of -323.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AdTheorent in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in AdTheorent in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Caz Investments LP increased its holdings in AdTheorent by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 1,676,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new position in AdTheorent in the 4th quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AdTheorent by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.

