Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the February 14th total of 90,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeries Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aeries Technology stock. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.82% of Aeries Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

Aeries Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

AERT opened at $2.27 on Monday. Aeries Technology has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40.

Aeries Technology Company Profile

Aeries Technology ( NASDAQ:AERT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter.

Aeries Technology, Inc operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services.

Further Reading

