Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Up 8.8% in February

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the February 14th total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aethlon Medical
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38,264 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126,160 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aethlon Medical in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Aethlon Medical Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of AEMD opened at $1.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.89.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.
About Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
