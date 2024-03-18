AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,950,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the February 14th total of 45,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 963.96 and a beta of 1.45. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $10.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 14,414.41%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

