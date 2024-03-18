Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $376,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $501,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% during the third quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 97.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 38,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD opened at $244.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.94. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

