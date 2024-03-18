AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF) Short Interest Down 5.4% in February

AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 240,300 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 253,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of EOVBF stock opened at C$12.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.72. AirTrip has a 52-week low of C$12.22 and a 52-week high of C$12.22.

AirTrip Corp. engages in the online travel agency business in Japan. The company operates AirTrip, a website that allows to compare and book domestic and international travel content; and offers domestic and international airline tickets, and hotel products to other media outlets as travel content. It also offers inbound travel agency services and Wi-Fi rental router rental services for tourists visiting Japan; and e-mail magazine distribution, live distribution, and the web media services.

