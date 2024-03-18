Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after buying an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $321,324,000 after purchasing an additional 32,547 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $229,628,000 after purchasing an additional 147,339 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,217,918 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after purchasing an additional 64,041 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,052,000 after purchasing an additional 785,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,236 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. HSBC cut Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM opened at $107.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.33 and a 200-day moving average of $112.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.36 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

