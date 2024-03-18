Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Position Lifted by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,667 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after buying an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $321,324,000 after purchasing an additional 32,547 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $229,628,000 after buying an additional 147,339 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,217,918 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after acquiring an additional 64,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,052,000 after acquiring an additional 785,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $1,675,236. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $107.25 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.36 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

