Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Update

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the February 14th total of 8,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of AKTX opened at $1.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. Akari Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273,528 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 28,511 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

