Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Short Interest Update

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,400,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the February 14th total of 8,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AKRO shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

AKRO stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 29.27 and a quick ratio of 29.27. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of -0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,414 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $129,936.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 185,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $2,465,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 591,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,439,843.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $129,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,913. Company insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

