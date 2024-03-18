Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Short Interest Down 9.8% in February

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,580,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the February 14th total of 8,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 929,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Akoustis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.82. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.72.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 80.80% and a negative net margin of 232.77%. The company had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Insider Activity

In other Akoustis Technologies news, EVP David Aichele bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 334,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,311. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akoustis Technologies news, CFO Kenneth Boller bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,478.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Aichele purchased 80,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 334,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,311. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,500,000 shares of company stock worth $750,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoustis Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 709.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 84,088 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 882,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 134,011 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 1,360.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 243,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 227,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 678.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 198,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 173,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

