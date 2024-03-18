Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Short Interest Update

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 835,500 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the February 14th total of 773,200 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 209,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Akoya Biosciences

In related news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,563 shares in the company, valued at $683,482.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akoya Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 154.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 10,169.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AKYA

Akoya Biosciences Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $4.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. Akoya Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 110.24% and a negative net margin of 65.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Akoya Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.