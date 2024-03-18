Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Holdings Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Align Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Align Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in Align Technology by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGN stock opened at $314.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.24. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.09.

In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,924. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

