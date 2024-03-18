Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the February 14th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 992,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN stock opened at $314.35 on Monday. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.24. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.57 million. Equities analysts predict that Align Technology will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,023,220.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,524 shares of company stock worth $8,403,924 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in Align Technology by 593.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 94.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

