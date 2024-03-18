Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2024

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the February 14th total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 756,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alignment Healthcare

Insider Activity at Alignment Healthcare

In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 11,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $57,985.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 898,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,334.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 11,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $57,985.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 898,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,334.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,830,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,710 shares of company stock valued at $206,832. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,146,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,749,000 after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,475,000 after purchasing an additional 236,652 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,637 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $4.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $465.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.56 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 75.64% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.