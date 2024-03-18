Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the February 14th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Allakos by 91,137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Allakos by 658.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Allakos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Allakos from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair raised shares of Allakos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Allakos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allakos from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. Allakos has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

