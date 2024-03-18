Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,870,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the February 14th total of 7,180,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGM shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of ALGM opened at $27.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.68. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.85.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $254.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Further Reading

