Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 368,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after buying an additional 342,340 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa M. Barton acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,720.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

LNT stock opened at $48.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

