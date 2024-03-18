Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Short Interest Down 6.4% in February

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the February 14th total of 97,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Allied Gaming & Entertainment Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AGAE opened at $0.96 on Monday. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00.
In other news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 28,876 shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $28,298.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,306,374 shares in the company, valued at $8,140,246.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc bought 28,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $28,298.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,306,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,140,246.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Roy Choi bought 159,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $201,177.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,741,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,013,922.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 209,841 shares of company stock valued at $253,545 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.
Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.
