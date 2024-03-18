Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $467,263.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,562. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,706.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 222.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALSN opened at $75.27 on Monday. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $77.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.06.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.44%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

