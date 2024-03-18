Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,010,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the February 14th total of 23,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 24.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $4.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $784.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALLO. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

