Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.1% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 98,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,489 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $141.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $95.50 and a one year high of $153.78.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.