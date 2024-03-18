Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

ALS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities raised shares of Altius Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.13.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

Altius Minerals stock opened at C$20.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.21. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$16.11 and a one year high of C$23.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$971.26 million, a PE ratio of 54.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Altius Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

About Altius Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.