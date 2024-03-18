Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lowered by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,553 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,253 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.5% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,209,706. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $174.42 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $95.61 and a one year high of $180.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

