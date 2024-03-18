Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 15,598 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 57,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 35,267 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 34,739 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 67,751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,294,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,739,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,994,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,952,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.4 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $174.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $95.61 and a one year high of $180.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.