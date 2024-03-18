Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,013 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $174.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.61 and a 52 week high of $180.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.