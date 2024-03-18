Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 158.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,267 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.9% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,994,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,952,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,994,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,952,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $174.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.61 and a twelve month high of $180.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.